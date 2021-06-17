WORLD
US pledges funding to help Egypt move to solar power
CAIRO — The United States is planning to increase funding to Egypt to help it convert to solar energy and move away from fossil fuels, US special envoy for climate John Kerry said in Cairo on Wednesday.
Egypt is “blessed to be the number one country in the world” when it comes to making use of solar energy, Kerry told reporters following meetings with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry.
Egypt remains reliant on fossil fuels for its energy needs, and a gigantic cloud of air pollution often hovers over its capital of Cairo, home to some 20 million people.
But President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s government is taking steps towards renewables. El-Sissi has said that he aims to take greater advantage of the country’s optimal solar and wind conditions for energy harvesting.
UK: Met Police chief defends dept.
LONDON — The head of Britain’s Metropolitan Police said Wednesday she has no intention of resigning after a damning report accused the force of institutional corruption.
Cressida Dick defended the London police force — Britain’s biggest — after an independent report said it concealed or denied its failings over an unsolved 1987 murder to protect its reputation.
No one has been convicted in the murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, who was attacked with an axe in a car park in southeast London, despite five police investigations and an inquest over the years.
NATION
School investigates use of antisemitic imagery
SEEKONK, Mass. — A Massachusetts middle school is investigating after antisemitic imagery and other inappropriate words and drawings were found drawn in student yearbooks, schools officials said.
The eighth-grade students at Hurley Middle School in Seekonk “drew anti-Semitic imagery, a racist slur, and inappropriate drawings of a sexual nature, in multiple yearbooks during the school’s annual yearbook signing event,” district Superintendent Rich Drolet wrote in a letter to parents Tuesday, WPRI and WJAR reported.
Although the inappropriate language and imagery was found in about 20 yearbooks, all were confiscated and police were informed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.