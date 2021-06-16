WORLD
Northern Mexico bus accident leaves 12 dead, 10 injured
CIUDAD VICTORIA — A bus carrying patients for treatment of chronic illnesses flipped in northern Mexico near the US border Tuesday, killing 12 people and leaving 10’ others injured.
The bus had been rented by the Mexican Social Security Institute in the border city of Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas. The patients and their relatives were being taken to a hospital in the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon for specialized treatment when the accident occurred.
Pedro Granados Ramirez, the head of the Tamaulipas state civil defense office, said the accident occurred on a curve near a border bridge in the city of Reynosa. Nine people, including the driver of the bus, died at the scene and three more at a hospital.
Germany gets boost from IBM
BERLIN — IBM on Tuesday unveiled one of Europe’s most powerful quantum computers in Germany, boosting the country’s efforts to stay in the race for what’s considered a key technology of the future.
Quantum computers use subatomic particles to get around the limitations of traditional physics and perform calculations at far higher speeds than even the fastest existing supercomputers. While this was long seen as the preserve of arcane research, companies are increasingly hoping to harness quantum computers to develop new materials, drugs or artificial intelligence applications.
The new IBM system is the company’s first quantum computer outside of the United States, where it already has more than 30 such computers. It is located at a facility in Ehningen operated by Germany’s Fraunhofer Society research organization.
NATION
Michigan town to keep statue of Black child, South soldier
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Leaders in a western Michigan community have voted to keep a statue of Confederate and Union Civil War soldiers with a Black child kneeling between them.
The Allendale Township Board voted 5-2 Monday, despite a recommendation from a group that the statue be replaced by one with Union soldiers who are Black, Native American and white.
“It’s been made very clear to me that the majority of our residents wish for the Civil War statue to remain in the garden of honor,” said Jody Hansen, township clerk and Board member.
