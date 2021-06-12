WORLD
European ministers vow to protect reporters, free expression
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Ministers from 47 Council of Europe member states have agreed to seek new regulations to protect freedom of expression online and in news media amid growing concerns that artificial intelligence may be used to curtail the right, officials said Friday.
The ministers in charge of media and information society have also asked the Council of Europe — the continent’s top human rights organization — to help draft national action plans to protect journalists whose safety has recently come under increasing threat.
Officials: Explosion kills separatists in southern Yemen
SANAA, Yemen — An explosion in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan on Friday killed at least six separatist troops and wounded 15 people, including civilians, Yemeni security and medical officials said.
The source of the explosion was not immediately known and no group immediately claimed responsibility for an attack.
The officials said the blast took place moments after a convoy of the secessionist Southern Transitional Council arrived at a market that sells khat leaves. The plant is highly popular in Yemen and widely chewed by men for the plant’s stimulant properties.
The officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
NATION
Two dead when bus, SUV collide on interstate
BROOKSTON, Ind. — Two people were killed and several injured when an SUV collided with a Greyhound bus Friday on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana, authorities said.
Two people in the southbound SUV died when their vehicle crossed the interstate median and struck the northbound bus about 12:40 p.m., Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers told the Journal and Courier.
The bus driver and several passengers from the bus were taken to hospitals, Greyhound said in a written statement. Piers said their injuries were not life-threatening.
He said the bus’ origination and destination were not immediately known.
The crash occurred near mile marker 188 in White County, about 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
