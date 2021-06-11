WORLD
Yemeni news agency: Rebel missiles hit key city, killing eight
SANAA, Yemen — Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels fires missiles on the central city of Marib on Thursday, killing at least eight people and wounding as many as 27, the state news agency reported.
It was the second such attack on Marib in nearly a week as rebels push to capture the key city from the forces of the internationally recognized government to complete their control over the northern half of the country.
NATION
Solar eclipse thrills world’s northern tier
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The top of the world got a sunrise special Thursday — a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.
This so-called annular eclipse began at the Canadian province of Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole and finally Siberia, as the moon passed directly in front of the sun.
An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon is around its farthest point from us and appearing smaller, and so it doesn’t completely blot out the sun when it’s dead center.
The upper portions of North America, Europe and Asia enjoyed a partial eclipse, at least where the skies were clear. At those locations, the moon appeared to take a bite out of the sun.
It was the first eclipse of the sun visible from North America since August 2017, when a dramatic total solar eclipse crisscrossed the US The next one is coming up in 2024.
Customer finds seven-foot gator inside Florida post office
SPRING HILL, Fla. — They say neither rain nor snow nor gloom of night will stop the US Postal Service, but an alligator could get in the way.
That’s what happened at the Spring Hill Post Office in Florida’s Hernando County, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.
Sheriff’s officials say someone stopped by the post office about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to drop off a package and saw the seven-foot gator roaming around the lobby. The building has automatic double doors that allows off-hours entry, officials said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission considers an alligator a “nuisance” animal if it is 4 feet or longer and deemed a threat to people, pets or property.
