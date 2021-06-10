WORLD
Two British tourists injured in crocodile attack
MEXICO CITY — Two British women are recovering from a crocodile attack in a lagoon along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, an official said Wednesday.
The two women, apparently sisters, were visiting the Manialtepec lagoon near the surf and beach destination of Puerto Escondido in the state of Oaxaca when the attack occurred late Sunday, according to Said Silva, the head of the local civil defense office.
The lagoon is known for its stands of mangroves and for brackish waters that turn bioluminescent at some times of the year.
Report claims Russian agents tailed journalist who fell ill
MOSCOW — The investigative organization Bellingcat claimed Wednesday that Russian agents who had tailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny before his poisoning also shadowed a journalist who had earlier fallen severely ill with similar symptoms.
Dmitry Bykov, an author and journalist who is an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, became sick aboard an airplane while on a lecture tour in 2019; he spent five days in a coma.
Doctors attributed the illness to bacterial food poisoning. But the illness and circumstances bore strong resemblance to the case of Navalny, who last year fell sick aboard a domestic flight and was hospitalized in a coma before being transferred to Germany for treatment, where doctors said he had been poisoned with a Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok.
NATION
Marine recruit dies in final test of Parris Island training
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Marine Corps recruit during a strenuous exercise that caps a 13-week training course at South Carolina’s Parris Island.
According to a Facebook post from officials with the installation — one of two Marine training depots in the country — Pfc. Dalton Beals died Friday during an exercise known as “The Crucible,” the final test of recruit training.
Further details about Beals’ death, which remains under investigation, have not been released.
Beals graduated in 2020 from Pennsville Memorial High School in Pennsville, New Jersey, the school noted in a Facebook post.
