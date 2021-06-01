WORLD
Head of defunct Russian opposition group pulled off flight
MOSCOW — The head of a Russian opposition group that announced its shutdown last week said he was pulled off an airliner and detained by police Monday.
Andrei Pivovarov, the leader of Open Russia, said his flight was already taxiing for takeoff at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airpo when it was halted and he was removed.
A post on his Twitter account later said he had been taken to the Investigative Committee offices on suspicion of managing an organization that has been determined to be undesirable. A conviction for such activity could carry a prison sentence of up to six years.
Pivovarov announced last week that Open Russia was ceasing operation to protect its members from prosecution.
Egypt, Sudan conclude war games
CAIRO — Egypt and Sudan on Monday concluded joint war games that involved ground, air and naval units. The six-day drill meant to showcase deepening security ties between the two neighboring countries and present a show of force amid mounting tensions with Ethiopia.
The dispute stems from Ethiopia’s controversial, unfinished dam on the Nile River’s main tributary. Monday’s part of the drill, at a military base near Khartoum, was attended by the two countries’ chiefs of staff, Sudan’s Mohammed Othman al-Hussein, and his Egyptian counterpart, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Farid.
The exercises aimed at “strengthening bilateral relations
NATION
Huge American flag stolen from California veterans cemetery
LOS ANGELES — Authorities said a huge American flag and several smaller flags were stolen from a Southern California veterans cemetery over the Memorial Day weekend.
Les’ Melnyk, a spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration, said the garrison flag at Los Angeles National Cemetery was reported stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday.
The cemetery’s gates were closed at the time, Melnyk said.
Veterans Affairs police are investigating the theft of the flag, which measures 25 feet by 30 feet Melnyk said.
