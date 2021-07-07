WORLD
14 of 32 competitors at Miss Mexico pageant had virus
MEXICO CITY — Contestants from 14 of Mexico’s 32 states at a Miss Mexico contest tested positive for the Coronavirus, a health official in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua said Tuesday.
State Health Secretary Eduardo Fernández Herrera told local media that all the contestants had all submitted negative tests before the pageant in the state capital.
But authorities received an anonymous tip that one person was in fact infected with the virus.
After tests were performed, almost half of the contestants were found to be positive along with one non-contestant. The contest was shortened and brought to an end Saturday after the results came in.
Anti-LGBT Georgian protestors burn EU flag
MOSCOW — Opponents of LGBT rights clashed with police in the Georgian capital and burned a European Union flag that was hanging in front of the parliament Tuesday.
The unrest came a day after opponents of a planned LGBT march in Tbilisi assaulted journalists who were covering their demonstration on the capital’s main avenue.
March organizers cancelled the event, saying authorities had not ensured their security.
On Tuesday evening, a large crowd of demonstrators held a silent gathering in front of the parliament to show support for the injured journalists, which LGBT opponents tried to disrupt but were held off by police, according to local news reports.
NATION
Rare wolverine caught on doorbell camera
SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials say a rare animal spotted in a Utah neighborhood likely has been on the move in search of a new place to live.
A home doorbell camera caught the wolverine on video Thursday in west Layton about 15 miles west of Salt Lake City, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials believe it was the same animal seen on nearby Antelope Island in early May.
Wolverines have been spotted in Utah only six times. The last time before this year was in 2016.
The largest members of the weasel family, wolverines look like a combination of a skunk and bear and reach 40 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.