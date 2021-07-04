WORLD
Train derails in Canada
BLACKFALDS, Alberta — A train carrying tar sands and timber has derailed in the Canadian province of Alberta, spilling at least part of its load, officials said, though there were no reports of injuries.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Blackfalds said crews were working Friday night to contain the spill, whose extent was not immediately clear. Cleanup operations continued on Saturday, with huge piles of spilled wood visible along the tracks.
Police said they were rerouting traffic and asked people to avoid the area, which was near the city of Lacombe.
Afghanistan finds deadly fungal infection in COVID patients
KABUL, Afghanistan — A deadly fungal infection known as “black fungus’ that first surfaced in Indian COVID-19 patients has been detected in Afghanistan, which is in the middle of a brutal third wave of the Coronavirus, Health Minister Wahid Majroh said Saturday.
Afghanistan has recorded one death from the fungus, which has been detected in two other patients, he said.
In Afghanistan, where people rarely wear masks and there is no social distancing, the numbers of new cases have been steadily rising, with 1,272 new cases in the past 24 hours and 92 deaths. The testing rate in Afghanistan is barely 4,000 a day. Since the pandemic began last year, Afghanistan has recorded 124,757 cases and 5,199 deaths though the figures are believed to be wildly underreported.
NATION
Ducks invade neighborhood
BATON ROUGE, La.— A Louisiana city is quacking down on ducks.
Dozens of ducks — estimated to be as many as 60 — have taken over a neighborhood in Baton Rouge, WBRZ-TV reports.
Residents say they are multiplying and becoming a nuisance.
The ducks have for some reason become attached to homeowner Jennifer Richardson and her neighbor Debby Osterberger, the station reported. The women said the ducks wait at their front doors until they come outside, then follow them during their walks around the neighborhood.
Video from the Baton Rouge TV station shows the birds following the two women around as if they think they are their parents.
Animal control officers are working on a plan to relocate the ducks to another area.
