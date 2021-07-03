WORLD
Elsa strengthens into season’s first hurricane
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Elsa strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday as it blew off roofs and snapped trees in the eastern Caribbean, where officials closed schools, businesses and airports. It appeared headed eventually in the general direction of Florida.
The Category 1 storm is the first hurricane to hit Barbados in more than 60 years, unleashing heavy rains and winds on the island and then on St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which are struggling to recover from recent massive volcanic eruptions.
Elsa was centered about 475 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo and was moving west-northwest at 30 mph as it continued to strengthen. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
EU leader to press Bulgaria
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Slovenian President Borut Pahor said Friday he will travel to Bulgaria next week to try and resolve a dispute holding back European Union accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania.
Slovenia, a former Yugoslav republic, took over the EU’s rotating presidency on July 1 and Pahor described the accession process as a top priority of his nation’s presidency.
NATION
Man serving life for water pistol robbery gets clemency
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said this week he intends to commute the sentence of a man who’s been serving life in prison for robbing a taco shop in 1981 with a water pistol.
Hutchinson on Thursday announced he intended to make Rolf Kaestel immediately eligible for parole. There’s a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback before the governor’s decision can become final.
Kaestel, 70, was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to life in prison after he robbed a Fort Smith taco shop of $264. Kaestel was armed only with a water pistol at the time.
This was Kaestel’s fifth clemency request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.