WORLD
UK Methodist Church votes to allow same-sex marriages
LONDON — Britain’s Methodist Church announced Wednesday that same-sex couples will be allowed to get married on its premises.
After debates on the topic at the Methodist Conference, the proposals to allow same-sex marriages were passed with 254 votes in favor and 46 against.
The Methodist Church said ministers who oppose the changes will not be forced to carry out same-sex marriages.
The church has a membership of 164,000, making it the fourth-largest denomination of Christian churches in the UK.
Mutilated bodies found on Mexican road
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico — Mexican soldiers have found the bullet-ridden, mutilated corpses of nine men on a highway that runs next to the US border. The killings were the latest in a series of massacres and drug cartel battles this month that resembled scenes from the darkest days of Mexico’s 2006-2012 drug war.
The Defense Department said it found the nine bodies Tuesday on a highway outside of Miguel Aleman, across the border from Roma, Texas. The area has been fought over by rival cartels for more than a decade, usually by the Gulf cartel and the old Zetas cartel, and later a remnant of that group, the Northeast Cartel.
While some of the corpses had military-style clothing, there was no immediate confirmation on which gang they may have belonged to.
Hate crime charge for woman in NYC hotel confrontation
NEW YORK — A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel late last year and grabbed at him as he tried to leave is now charged with a hate crime.
Miya Ponsetto was arraigned in court in Manhattan via videoconference Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Ponsetto was at the Arlo Hotel in December when she got into a confrontation with a teen, 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., whom she accused of stealing her phone. Video shows her grabbing at him as he tried to get away. Her phone was found soon afterward in an Uber.
