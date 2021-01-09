WORLD
N Korea threatens to build more nukes
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal and develop more sophisticated atomic weapons systems, saying the fate of relations with the United States depends on whether it abandons its hostile policy.
Kim’s comments made Friday during a key ruling party meeting was seen as an effort to apply pressure on the incoming government of President-elect Joe Biden, who is to take office later this month.
Kim says he won’t use his nukes unless “hostile forces” intend to use their nuclear weapons against North Korea first. But he says North Korea must further strengthen its military and nuclear capability as the danger of a US invasion on North Korea increases.
Days of heavy rain cause flooding in western Albania
TIRANA, Albania — Heavy rain in Albania over the past three days has flooded thousands of acres of fields, blocked roads and forced authorities to evacuate scores of people, officials said Friday.
The government’s emergency committee said more than 2,350 acres were inundated in the north and west of the country.
Thousands of soldiers joined local authorities to help people mainly in the northwestern Shkoder and Lezha districts and southwestern Vlora, where crops were destroyed.
NATION
Miami coroner reviewing doctor’s death two weeks after vaccine
ORLANDO, Fla. — The medical examiner’s office in Miami is looking into the death of a doctor who died about two weeks after getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, officials said Friday.
In a statement, Pfizer said it was aware of the death, but that it didn’t think there was any direct connection to the vaccine.
The death of Dr. Gregory Michael is being investigated along with the Florida Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Samples from an autopsy conducted Wednesday have been sent to the CDC, said Darren Caprara, director of operations for the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department.
“The cause of death is pending the completion of studies” by the medical examiner and the CDC, Caprara said in an email Friday.
Pfizer said the doctor died 16 days after receiving a vaccine shot. The company said it was a “highly unusual” and severe case of a condition that can prevent blood from clotting and cause internal bleeding.
