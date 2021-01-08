WORLD
Activists: Fire on truck at Syria-Jordan border crossing
BEIRUT — A huge fire erupted in a truck at a border crossing between Syria and Jordan on Thursday, Syrian opposition activists said. There was no immediate information about what caused the blaze or whether there were any casualties.
According to activists, the truck was carrying flammable paints.
The Nassib border crossing with Jordan was reopened in 2018, months after it fell under Syrian government control. Syrian rebels had seized the crossing in 2015, severing a lifeline for the government in Damascus and disrupting a major trade route linking Syria and Jordan, Lebanon and the oil-rich Gulf countries.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group with activists on the ground, and Daraa 24, an activist collective, said thick black billowed from the area.
Soldiers burst into Ghana’s parliament ahead of swearing-in
ACCRA, Ghana — A group of military officers burst onto the floor of Ghana’s parliament overnight after an apparent dispute between ruling and opposition party lawmakers ahead of Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony.
It was not immediately known who ordered them to enter, but their presence stalled work for a while. Legislators later walked the soldiers out.
The development followed a December election that tested the West African nation’s reputation as one of the continent’s most politically stable countries.
President Nana Akufo-Addo was being sworn in for a second term Thursday after winning 51.3% of the votes.
NATION
Seller of gun used in mass
shooting gets two years
LUBBOCK, Texas — The man who sold an AR-15-style rifle used in a 2019 mass shooting that killed seven people in West Texas was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison, prosecutors said.
Marcus Anthony Braziel, 45, of Lubbock pleaded guilty in October to unlicensed firearms dealing and concealing the proceeds from weapons sales from the IRS.
Braziel admitted selling the rifle that Seth Aaron Ator, of Odessa, used when he killed seven people and wounded 25 others in the Midland-Odessa area. The rampage ended when police shot Ator dead.
