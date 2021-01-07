WORLD
Authorities fear 40 dead in east Congo
BENI, Congo — Authorities in eastern Congo fear more than 40 people are dead after a motorized wooden boat capsized on Lake Kivu overnight, officials said Wednesday.
The boat was headed toward the regional capital of Goma when it sank near Kalehe in South Kivu province.
Three bodies have been recovered and more than 40 other people are still missing, according to Delphin Birimbi, head of a civil society group in Kalehe. Authorities also said that 56 people had been rescued.
Ukraine seizes ton of heroin destined for Europe
MOSCOW — Ukrainian officials say they have seized about 1.1 tons of heroin that smugglers intended to take into European Union countries and that four Turkish citizens have been detained in the case.
A statement late Tuesday from the national prosecutor-general’s office said the heroin was seized in the city of Lviv, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Polish border.
It said the heroin originated in Pakistan and came into the country via the Black Sea port of Odesa.
NATION
Maryland judge appointed to appeals court
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland judge who has been presiding over the case of a man who killed five people at a newspaper in 2018 has been appointed to the state’s intermediate appellate court, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.
The governor appointed Judge Laura Ripken to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.
It was unclear how the appointment would affect the second phase of the court case against Jarrod Ramos, who has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible due to his mental health. The sanity phase of his trial is currently scheduled for June before a jury.
Ramos had a well-documented history of harassing the newspaper’s journalists.
Rancher Bundy’s son arrested in Nevada
LAS VEGAS — A son of rancher and states’ rights advocate Cliven Bundy has been arrested in Nevada.
After 41-year-old Cliven Lance Bundy was jailed on warrants including violating a domestic violence restraining order and resisting a public officer, he appeared in court Tuesday but bail was not set, the Las Vegas Sun reported. Henderson Police spokesman Officer Alan Olvera confirmed the arrest.
In 2015, Bundy, who goes by his middle name, was sentenced to prison for 2013 felony convictions.
