UNITED NATIONS — The United Arab Emirates called for an urgent renewal of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Libya on Friday and said it is ready to work with the new U.S. administration and all other members of the UN Security Council to restore peace in the oil-rich north African nation.
The statement from UAE Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh was issued a day after the United States called on Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to immediately halt their military interventions in Libya as demanded in a cease-fire agreement, and accept Libyan sovereignty as it moves to unify its government, hold elections and end years of fighting.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the 15-member Security Council also called Thursday for all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya immediately.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A Canadian judge on Friday rejected a bid to ease bail conditions for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei who was arrested in Canada on a US extradition warrant.
British Columbia Supreme Court Justice William Ehrcke said the current restrictions are the minimum required to ensure Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and its chief financial officer, does not flee Canada.
The judge dismissed Meng’s application for changes to her bail conditions, which would have allowed her to leave her Vancouver home outside the hours of her overnight curfew without the presence of security.
Meng remains free on bail in her multimillion mansion.
SAN ANTONIO — A 10-year-old San Antonio boy made a killing by selling GameStop stock he was gifted more than a year ago.
Jaydyn Carr’s mother, Nina, spent $60 for 10 shares of the video game chain’s stock in December of 2019 that she gave him for Kwanzaa to reflect Ujamaa, one of the festival’s seven principles that focuses on cooperative economics.
With GameStop’s share price skyrocketing this week behind a speculative frenzy driven by a Reddit chat group, Jaydyn sold the shares Wednesday for a little less than $3,200, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
