WORLD
Finnish town bids for 2032 Olympics
HELSINKI — A tiny town in Finland’s Arctic Lapland region is bidding to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, in a tongue-in-cheek awareness-building campaign with serious undertones to draw attention to the effects of global warming.
Salla, the self-proclaimed coldest place in Lapland located just north of the Arctic Circle, launched the international “Salla 2032 Summer Games Candidate City” campaign this week complete with a news conference and a promotional video on YouTube.
In the video, residents of Salla, where temperatures can dip to minus-58 degrees Fahrenheit are seen practicing summer sports in full-fledged winter conditions and wondering whether there will be any ice and snow left in the area by 2032.
Salla Mayor Erkki Parkkinen told Finnish media that the campaign aims to draw attention to the consequences of climate change. He described 2032 as a turning point after which Salla, with its population of 3,400 people, and other Arctic locations will “cease to exist as we know them” with the melting of ice and snow amid ever-warmer winters.
Iran: Production of enriched uranium exceeds goals
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has exceeded 17 kilograms of 20% enriched uranium within a month’s time, state TV reported Thursday, moving its nuclear program closer to weapons-grade enrichment levels amid heightened tensions with the US.
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, during a visit to the country’s Fordo nuclear facility, said in a televised speech that in less than a month, scientists passed 37.5 pounds of 20% enriched uranium.
Uranium enriched to 20% is a short technical step away from weapons-grade 90% enrichment. Western nations have criticized Iran’s enrichment activity and called on Tehran to adhere to a 2015 nuclear accord.
NATION
Fugitive arrested in credit card scam
CAMDEN, N.J. — A California man charged in a widespread credit card scam involving arts-and-crafts retailer Michaels is back in New Jersey after several years on the run.
Jose Salazar fled to Mexico after he was indicted in 2015, according to the US attorney’s office.
Salazar and others were accused of installing bogus point-of-sale terminals at about 80 of the stores in 19 states in 2011. The group allegedly stole about 94,000 debit and credit card numbers from the terminals and used them to create new cards and illegally withdraw cash.
