WORLD
Clashes break out in Tunisia
TUNIS, Tunisia — Clashes in Tunisia between groups of young people and police broke out Monday evening, following the death of a local man in his 20s who participated in last week’s protests. He is reportedly the first fatality of the demonstrations that swept the North African nation.
Angry residents fired projectiles at police and attempted to enter a security post in Sbeitla in the Kasserine region, after blocking the town’s main road by setting tires on fire, according to state news agency TAP.
Law enforcement responded with tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters, and a chase took place through city streets. TAP said that the army was deployed to calm unrest there and protect public buildings.
Nigerian police working on abduction case
LAGOS, Nigeria — Police in Nigeria are working to rescue seven children and a man who were abducted from an orphanage in the capital over the weekend.
The children and a staff member of the Rachel’s Orphanage Home in the capital city, Abuja, were abducted Saturday by a large group of armed men who broke into the home.
“We have launched a strategic operation to ensure they are safely rescued,” police spokeswoman Mariam Yusuf, told the Associated Press Monday.
Kidnapping is a major problem in Nigeria. Gunmen have carried out mass abductions of children either for political reasons or to demand ransom.
NATION
Five fatally shot in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot to death early Sunday inside an Indianapolis home in an apparent targeted attack, the city’s police chief said, decrying the “mass murder” killings as a “different kind of evil.”
The fatal shootings were discovered by police who had been called about 4 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot on the city’s near northeast side but first discovered a juvenile male with gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Shane Foley with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
No suspects were in custody as of Sunday evening.
