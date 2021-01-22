WORLD
Canada’s governor general resigns
TORONTO — Canada’s governor general resigned Thursday following an independent review of workplace harassment allegations.
The governor general is the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, and holds a mostly ceremonial and symbolic position.
A person familiar with the matter confirmed the resignation of Julie Payette to The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Payette, a former astronaut, to the role in 2017.
Albania expels Russian diplomat
TIRANA, Albania — Albania on Thursday expelled a Russian diplomat for allegedly not respecting the country’s virus lockdown rules.
An Albanian foreign ministry statement declared Alexey Krivosheev “person non grata,” asking him to leave the country within 72 hours.
The ministry said that since April last year there were Continuous violations from the diplomat. It said Albanian authorities first contacted the ambassador but the diplomat still persisted in breaking pandemic restrictions.
“A repeated challenging of the protective rules and steps on the pandemic, and disregarding of the concern of the Albanian state institutions related to that, cannot be justified and tolerated any more,” the statement said.
The ministry did not provide details on the alleged violations, or give the post of the diplomat.
NATION
Man arrested in three slayings at NYC senior housing project
NEW YORK — Police have arrested a man in the unsolved slayings of three women in the same building at a New York City housing project for seniors.
Officials announced the arrest of Kevin Gavin on Thursday, about a week after a 78-year-old victim was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, with a telephone cord around her neck. The building was the scene of two other killings of elderly women in 2015 and in 2019 that had sparked complaints about security.
Gavin, 66, who lived in the building where he was known to run errands for residents, was arrested after forensic evidence and witnesses linked him to the murders, the officials said.
