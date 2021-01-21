WORLD
Albanian soldier dies in Afghanistan
TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday reported the death of a soldier in Afghanistan, the second from the tiny Western Balkan country to die during the international peacekeeping mission.
The soldier, identified as Xhevahir Jazaj, died Tuesday night at 1810 GMT (1:10 p.m. EST), the ministry said in a statement. It didn’t specify the location or give any details about the circumstances.
The ministry said that the Albanian military was assisting an investigation by the command of the Resolute Support Mission operation in Afghanistan, made up of around 10,000 troops from 38 countries, and they are gradually withdrawing troops.
Hundreds join Haiti protest
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Hundreds of people marched through Haiti’s capital Wednesday in another protest demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse.
The crowd clashed with police, and one woman was shot in the arm but was expected to recover. Several people also were wounded by rubber bullets.
Opposition leaders organizing the protests are pushing for Moïse to step down in early February as Haiti’s economic and social woes deepen. Moïse, meanwhile, has said his term ends in February 2022, though his administration has said he remains open to dialogue with the opposition.
NATION
Florida ‘Monkey Whisperer’ charged
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man who went by the nickname “the Monkey Whisperer” has been charged in federal court with illegally transporting and selling primates, including a species considered endangered, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday.
Jimmy Wayne Hammonds, 57, of Parrish, was charged with conspiracy, trafficking and submitting a false record in violation of the Lacey Act, a federal law involving the illegal trade in wildlife, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.
