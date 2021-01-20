WORLD
Huge explosion in oil tanker in central Syria
DAMASCUS, Syria — An explosion Tuesday in an oil tanker outside a state fuel distribution company in central Syria caused a massive fire, state media reported.
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. Video aired by state news agency SANA showed huge plumes of smoke and high flames rising in the dark over a large swath of land. Firefighters were shown battling to contain the raging fire.
The minister of oil told Syrian state TV that seven tankers caught fire but there were no civilian casualties. The governor of Homs province said the explosion happened when crude oil was being unloaded from the tanker.
Macron calls on Biden
BREST, France — French President Emmanuel Macron hoped on Tuesday that US President-elect Joe Biden will show a greater military commitment to fight against Islamic extremists in several theaters of conflict and especially in the Middle East.
Macron stressed that France has maintained its efforts to fight against the Islamic State group in the region. About 900 French troops are currently taking part in the US-led international coalition.
He also called for the United States to get more involved in multilateral defense cooperation.
NATION
Pence heading back to Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence will be returning to his southern Indiana hometown Wednesday afternoon following the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
The Republican former Indiana governor and his wife Karen are expected to attend Biden’s inauguration and will then fly into the Columbus Municipal Airport, where they will be greeted by some supporters, the Indiana Republican Party said Tuesday.
Pharmacist charged after spoiling vaccines
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin pharmacist accused of intentionally spoiling COVID-19 vaccine with misdemeanor property damage.
Online court records indicate Steven Brandenburg was charged Tuesday in Ozaukee County Circuit Court. Police arrested him on Dec. 31 as part of an investigation into 57 spoiled vials of Moderna vaccine at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee.
Detectives wrote in court documents that Brandenburg is an admitted conspiracy theorist and believed the vaccine would mutate people’s DNA.
