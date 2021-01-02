WORLD
Turkey finds 15 people carrying new virus variant
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s health minister says the country has identified 15 people who carry a highly contagious Coronavirus variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom.
In a statement Friday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the strain was found in travelers arriving from the UK He said they were in quarantine, along with people they had been in contact with. He said the strain was not identified in passengers from elsewhere.
Turkey suspended flights with the UK along with other countries in late December upon discovery of the new strain’s spread and quarantined at least 4,603 passengers. Turkey also began to require a negative PCR test result for all international arrivals last week.
Egyptian officials: Roadside bombing in Sinai kills police
EL-ARISH, Egypt — A roadside bomb went off Friday in Egypt’s northern Sinai Peninsula, killing two members of the country’s security forces and wounding five, security and medical officials said.
According to the officials, the security forces were patrolling in the town of Bir al-Abd when their armored vehicle was hit by a remotely-detonated bomb. The wounded were transferred to a military hospital in Sinai’s coastal city of El-Arish. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the attacks with the media.
Friday’s bombing was the second in the past three days. On Wednesday, one member of the security forces was killed and three were wounded in a roadside bombing in a village near Rafah, a town on the border with the Gaza Strip.
There was no clear claim of responsibility for Friday’s attack, but the Islamic State group posted a statement on Friday, saying it was behind Wednesday’s bombing and three other recent attacks. The claims could not be independently verified.
NATION
Hanukkah stabbing suspect still unfit
NEW YORK — A federal judge has ordered a hearing to decide whether to civilly commit the man charged with stabbing five people with a machete at a suburban New York Hanukkah celebration in 2019.
A recent psychiatric evaluation found Grafton Thomas remains mentally unfit to stand trial despite months of hospitalization at a federal facility in Missouri, where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.
A hearing this month will determine Thomas’ prognosis for rehabilitation — and whether he should be civilly committed rather than tried in federal court.
