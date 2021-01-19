WORLD
Two UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
UNITED NATIONS — Two UN peacekeepers were killed in an attack Monday in the Central African Republic, the United Nations said.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the peacekeepers came under fire on the Bangasso-Gambo axis.
Dujarric said nine UN peacekeepers have been killed “in hostile incidents” in the last seven days in Central African Republic and Mali.
Trump baby protest blimp enters Museum of London collection
LONDON — The Trump Baby Blimp will live on long after its namesake has left the White House.
The Museum of London said Monday that it had added the giant balloon, which depicts Donald Trump as a screaming orange baby, to its collection as an illustration of the protests that greeted the US president when he visited the city in 2018.
“By collecting the baby blimp, we can mark the wave of feeling that washed over the city that day and capture a particular moment of resistance,” Sharon Ament, the museum’s director, said in a statement.
The blimp will become part of the museum’s protest collection, which includes artifacts from the women’s suffrage movement, peace activists who opposed the war in Iraq during the early 2000s, and more recent protests against public spending cuts.
The Trump Baby Blimp was designed by a group of friends who met in a London pub to discuss how they could speak out against Trump’s policies. The blimp flew outside the Houses of Parliament on July 13, 2018, when thousands of demonstrators crammed the streets of central London to protest Trump’s visit to the capital.
NATION
Report: Time running out for Northwest salmon
SEATTLE — A Washington report has found one of the state’s iconic fish is facing a threat to its existence as a result of climate change.
The 2020 State of Salmon in Watersheds report by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office found the state’s salmon are “teetering on the brink of extinction,” Northwest News Network reported.
The report, which shows a trend of warming waters and habitat degradation negatively impacting salmon runs, said state officials must change their response to climate change and a growing number of Washington residents.
