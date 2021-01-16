WORLD
Quake shakes Guatemala
GUATEMALA CITY — A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake swayed buildings in Guatemala’s capital Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The shaking lasted a long time and shook some things from walls.
The US Geological Service said the earthquake’s epicenter was located just off Guatemala’s Pacific coast 3 miles south-southwest of Champerico, Guatemala at a depth of six miles.
Greece: Lockdown extended
ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s government has extended nationwide lockdown measures indefinitely but says retail stores and malls will reopen Monday with strict entrance limits.
Civil protection chief Nikos Hardalias said Friday that a nightly curfew, domestic travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders will all remain in effect after being first imposed in early November.
Retail stores, closed since Jan. 3, will reopen with limited entrance and for customers who have filled out permission notices to leave their homes that are usually made available by cellphone message.
The lockdown was imposed on Nov. 7 to fight a surge in cases and deaths that has eased in recent weeks.
NATION
No charges in Pa. discarded ballots case
HARRISBURG, Pa. — No criminal charges will be filed against a former temporary elections worker authorities have said mistakenly discarded nine military ballots ahead of the November presidential election, a federal prosecutor announced Friday.
Officials have previously blamed the decision to toss out the ballots on an unidentified and improperly trained contract worker who had been handling mail-in ballots for the county for two days. The ballots were later retrieved from the trash and were counted with other mailed ballots after the Nov. 3 election.
FBI: Florida man plotted attack on pro-Trump protesters
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested Friday and charged with trying to organize an armed response to pro-President Donald Trump protesters expected at the state Capitol on Sunday, the US Attorney’s Office announced.
Daniel Baker of Tallahassee was using social media to recruit people in a plot to create a circle around protesters and trap them in the Capitol, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent.
