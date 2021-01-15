WORLD
French man arrested in Colombia
BOGOTA, Colombia — A French citizen wanted in his home country in connection with a homicide has been arrested in Colombia, authorities in the South American nation announced Thursday.
The man was identified as Tarek M‘Naouar. He was the subject of an Interpol red notice for a homicide in Pantin, France.
M‘Naouar was taken into custody at the bus terminal in Colombia’s capital, Bogota, where he had arrived from Cartagena, a port city on the country’s Caribbean coast, according to the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office. His capture was the result of a joint investigation between Colombian authorities and the United States Marshals Service, an arm of the US Department of Justice.
M‘Naouar was sentenced to 30 years in prison by the Seine-Saint-Denis Court, the prosecutor’s office said in
a statement.
Greece approves plan to buy planes
ATHENS, Greece — Greek lawmakers in a vote Thursday approved a defense procurement program to purchase 18 French-made Rafale fighter planes, part of an armaments plan announced by the government in September.
Greece has earmarked $14 billion for the modernization of its armed forces over the next five years, at a time of increased tension with neighboring Turkey.
12 currently in service in France and six new planes to be built by Dassault Aviation — is scheduled to begin mid-year and to be completed over two years. The jets and the purchase of compatible air-to-air Meteor missiles are expected to cost 2.3 billion euros ($3.4 billion).
NATION
Prosecutors: Jailed MS-13 bosses behind wave of violence
NEW YORK — US prosecutors announced terrorism charges Thursday against top MS-13 leaders imprisoned in El Salvador, accusing them of ordering killings and other crimes by the notorious street gang from behind bars.
The directives by the 14 defendants — members of an illicit commission known as “Ranfla Nacional” — have resulted in a wave of violence in El Salvador, the United States and elsewhere, prosecutors said. The defendants include Borromeo Enrique Henriquez, considered the leadership’s most powerful member, they said.
