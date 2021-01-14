WORLD
Three peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack
BAMAKO, Mali — Three United Nations peacekeepers from Ivory Coast died and six more were wounded Wednesday when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device and they came under attack by unidentified gunmen in northern Mali’s Timbuktu region, the U.N. mission in Mali and Ivory Coast’s army said.
The deaths occurred during a security operation along the Douentza and Timbuktu axis about 12 miles north of the town of Bamabara-Maoude, the mission known as MINUSMA said in a statement.
The attackers fled the scene and medical evacuations were carried out by helicopters, the mission said.
Mahamat Saleh Annadif, a special U.N. envoy who heads the U.N. mission, condemned the attack.
Jerusalem approves location for US Embassy
JERUSALEM — Jerusalem municipal authorities said Wednesday they have given preliminary approval to a location for a new U.S. Embassy in the city.
In a statement on Twitter, Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said the city’s building and planning committee approved the plans. She told The Associated Press that another committee must still grant approval, which she expects to happen in the coming weeks.
The location is on the city’s Hebron Road, a central thoroughfare, and not far from the current temporary embassy. The site is near an invisible line that divides west and east Jerusalem, the part of the city captured in the 1967 Mideast war and claimed by the Palestinians for a future capital. It was not immediately clear if it crosses the boundary.
NATION
Authorities US carries out its first execution of female inmate since 1953
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A Kansas woman was executed Wednesday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the US government has put to death a female inmate.
Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was the 11th prisoner executed at the facility since July when President Donald Trump, an ardent supporter of capital punishment, resumed federal executions following 17 years without one.
