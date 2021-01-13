WORLD
Ontario issues stay at home order
TORONTO — Canada’s most populous province has imposed a stay-at-home order as Coronavirus cases surge, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday.
The order that takes effect Thursday grants exemptions for essential workers and activities such as health care or shopping for groceries. Police will be able to issue tickets for violations.
Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said that the province of 14.5 million people could see more than 20,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections a day by the middle of next month unless it curbs the infection rate.
Cyprus, UAE sign co-op agreement
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday signed their first military cooperation agreement as the eastern Mediterranean island nation seeks to bolster relations with nearby countries in the Middle East.
Cyprus already had military agreements with Egypt, Israel and Jordan, and its armed forces hold training exercises with the forces of those countries.
Cyprus’ Defense Ministry said in a statement that the agreement with the UAE foresees the holding of joint military maneuvers, training programs and consultations on expanding operational cooperation.
NATION
Another record decline reported in cancer death rate
NEW YORK — Researchers on Tuesday reported another record one-year decline in the US cancer death rate, a drop they attribute to success against lung cancer.
The overall cancer death rate has been falling since 1991. From 2017 to 2018, it fell 2.4%, according to an American Cancer Society report, topping the record 2.2% drop reported the year before.
Lung cancer accounted for almost half of the overall decline in cancer deaths in the past five years, the society reported.
Parents charged with murder get bail
IVEY, Ga. — Parents charged with the murder of their 12-year-old daughter have been granted bail because prosecutors have not yet sought their indictment by a grand jury.
Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton and John Joseph “Joey” Yozviak are both charged with child cruelty and second-degree murder. Investigators said in September that the girl, Kaitlyn Yozviak, may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.