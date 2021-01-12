WORLD
Four Russian soldiers die, over 40 injured
MOSCOW — At least four Russian soldiers died and more than 40 others were injured Monday in a traffic crash near Moscow, officials said.
The Defense Ministry said that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a convoy of military buses on a highway just northwest of the capital. Two of the victims were killed on the spot and two others died on their way to a hospital.
Authorities said that more than 40 servicemen were injured, and those in grave condition were rushed to hospitals by helicopters.
Russian news reports said that the convoy of buses had stopped after the leading vehicle had a malfunction, and the truck crashed into them from behind.
Oman sultan changes constitution
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Oman’s sultan announced a shake-up of the Gulf country’s constitution on Monday with changes that include the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and steps to boost government transparency, the state-run news agency reported.
The move, one year after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who pulled Oman into modernity and deftly navigated the region’s sectarian and political divides, comes as the government faces growing pressures at home. The constitutional amendments bring iconoclast Oman into closer conformity with other Gulf sheikhdoms and dispel fears of any destabilizing succession crisis in the future.
NATION
Guard withdraws from Wisconsin city
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin National Guard has pulled troops out of a southeastern Wisconsin city after protests over a decision not to charge a white police officer with shooting a Black man in the back didn’t materialize.
Guard spokesman Joe Trovato said Monday that about 500 troops have withdrawn from Kenosha after spending a week there in anticipation of demonstrations.
