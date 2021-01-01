WORLD
Morocco detains rights activist
RABAT — Moroccan prosecutors have announced the arrest of a prominent academic on suspicion of money laundering.
Historian and human rights activist Maati Monjib joins a growing list of dissident voices detained in recent months. Before he was taken into custody, he had described the allegations as “politically motivated.”
The detention of the 60-year-old Monjib was confirmed in a statement Wednesday by the public prosecutor’s office.
He was picked up Tuesday at a restaurant in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, according to Abdellatif El Hamamouchi, a member of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights. He said on Facebook that he was with Monjib when the historian was detained.
UK reaches deal with Spain
MADRID — An 11th-hour breakthrough in protracted negotiations will keep open Gibraltar’s crucial border with Spain following the United Kingdom’s full departure from the European Union, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya announced Thursday.
Just hours before the UK was to complete its break from the 27-nation bloc, Madrid and London clinched “an agreement in principle” that means people in the speck of British territory on Spain’s southern tip “can breathe a sigh of relief,” González Laya said.
The key to the deal is that The Rock, whose sovereignty is disputed by Spain and Britain, will remain subject to rules in use in Europe’s Schengen area, she said. That area consists of about two dozen nations that have agreed to eliminate general travel checks among them. Britain is not in the Schengen group.
NATION
Authorities say woman killed her mother, children, self
ATKINS, Ark. — A 31-year-old woman fatally shot her mother and three children then turned the gun on herself at their home in western Arkansas on Christmas Day, authorities said.
Investigators believe Jaquita Chase killed her four family members and herself at the home in Atkins, Pope County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rodney McNeese told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Atkins is about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock.
“Even though the investigation is still ongoing, at this point in the investigation, we are confident in the fact that we believe Jaquita Chase to be the perpetrator in this incident,” McNeese, said.
