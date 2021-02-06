WORLD
Guyana cancels Taiwanese investment office
GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Under pressure from mainland China, Guyana’s government has cancelled permission for Taiwan to open a trade and investment office in the South American country.
The cancellation came Thursday after Foreign Minister Hugh Todd met with the ambassador of China, which insists that Taiwan is legally a part of its territory and not an independent nation.
Germany’s Merkel stands by backing for gas pipeline
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday stood by her backing for a German-Russian gas pipeline project despite the Navalny case and the threat of US sanctions.
Merkel said her government’s position on Nord Stream 2 is still unaffected by tensions over Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who recovered in Germany from his poisoning with a nerve agent last summer and was arrested on his return to Russia.
Washington has said that the project would make Europe more dependent on Russian gas and hurt European energy security. The Kremlin has responded by accusing the US government of trying to promote sales of its own liquefied natural gas.
NATION
Woman killed, police wounded in hourslong standoff
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who barricaded himself in a North Carolina house with a woman and two children shot and wounded three police officers who tried to enter the home during the hourslong standoff, authorities said Friday. The woman was found dead and the suspect was later killed by police.
The children were uninjured, and the officers’ injuries were not life-threatening, said High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud.
The approximately 11-hour standoff ended when Josue Drumond-Cruz fired at officers who were assisting from the nearby Greensboro Police Department, and they returned fire, killing him, Stroud said. The woman’s identity and cause of death weren’t immediately released. The chief said he believes that she and Drumond-Cruz were in a relationship.
The standoff began after 11 p.m. Thursday when officers on patrol responded to a call about shots being fired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.