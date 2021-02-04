WORLD
Insurgents, troops killed in separate raids in Pakistan
MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces and police acting on intelligence Wednesday raided suspected militant and separatist hideouts, triggering shootouts that killed seven insurgents and two soldiers.
Kamran Hussain, an official with Pakistan’s counter-terrorism department, said in a statement the first raid took place in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan in the eastern Punjab province.
The raid left three militants from the outlawed Baluchistan Republican Army dead, he said. The group is known for targeting Pakistani troops, police and gas pipelines in southwestern Baluchistan.
Paris: Driver rams stolen van into pedestrians, killing one
PARIS — A homeless man was detained Wednesday on suspicion of ramming a van into two pedestrians in Paris’ La Defense business and shopping district, killing one and injuring the other, officials said.
Police and the prosecutors’ office said the man was detained after he fled on foot following the incident with a stolen cleaning van.
The prosecutors’ office said there was no immediate evidence of any terrorist motive.
NATION
Virginia Senate passes death penalty abolition bill
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would abolish the death penalty, a measure that if passed into law would mark a major policy change for a state that has historically led the nation in the number of executions it has carried out.
The Democrat-controlled chamber approved the bill on a 21-17 vote, which came after a lengthy, emotional floor debate.
Republicans spoke against the bill, saying it wouldn’t give victims’ families a chance at justice and raising concerns that people convicted of heinous murders would be eligible for parole.
