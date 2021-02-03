WORLD
Mexican migrants sent home a record $40 billion in 2020
MEXICO CITY — Money sent home by Mexican migrants rose 11.4% in 2020 to a new high despite the Coronavirus pandemic, Mexico’s central bank reported Monday.
Migrants sent $40.6 billion to Mexico in cash transmissions, known as remittances, including $4 billion in March alone, a record for a single month.
The record flow of cash for 2020 compared to $36.4 billion in remittances sent in 2019. The rise was much better than other countries, which have seen drops in remittances because of job losses or reductions in hours due to the pandemic.
France: No AstraZeneca virus vaccine for people over 65
PARIS — France will only administer the AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine to people under age 65, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday after the government’s health advisory body cited a lack of sufficient data about its effectiveness in older people.
The decision could shake up the French vaccination strategy, because the country has prioritized nursing home residents and people over 75. France had counted on the AstraZeneca vaccine for a large part of its upcoming inoculations, until the company announced delays affecting countries around Europe and the world.
The French practice differs from the guidance given by the European Medicines Agency, which authorized AstraZeneca’s vaccine for use in all adults throughout the European Union on Friday, amid criticism the bloc is not moving fast enough to vaccinate its population.
County to consider renaming Vegas airport after Harry Reid
LAS VEGAS — Nevada officials will consider next month whether to rename McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after former US Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.
The Clark County Commission, which is composed entirely of Democrats, is set to consider the proposal at a Feb. 16 meeting.
Reid, a Democrat and the former Senate Majority Leader, retired from the Senate in 2016.
There have been longstanding calls to rename the airport from its current namesake, former Nevada Sen. Pat McCarran. He served as one of Nevada’s senators from 1933 until his death in 1954, and was known for anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic views.
