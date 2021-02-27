WORLD
North Macedonia: Clashes at protest over terror convictions
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Protesters clashed with police in North Macedonia’s capital Friday after a court this week upheld the terrorism-related convictions of ethnic Albanian men accused of killings nine years ago that inflamed ethnic tensions in the Balkan country.
At least seven policemen were injured, authorities said. The violence broke out when several hundred ethnic Albanian demonstrators — including relatives of the convicted men — tried to march through Skopje to the main court complex to protest the ruling.
Their way was blocked by police cordons, and some protesters attacked officers with stones and plastic bottles before being repelled with stun grenades. No arrests were immediately reported.
French Riviera cities under lockdown
PARIS (AP) — Residents of Nice in the French Riviera will be denied their strolls along the beach on a sunny weekend, under a temporary local lockdown imposed to curb soaring COVID-19 infections.
Starting on Friday evening, Nice and the surrounding coastal area will be under weekend lockdowns for at least two weeks, in addition to a national 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. The northern port of Dunkirk is under similar restrictions.
In both places, numbers of infections have spiked and hospitals are overwhelmed, with some patients being transferred to other French regions.
NATION
Florida restricts some exotic reptiles
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pythons, iguanas, monitor lizards, oh my! Florida is moving to restrict 16 invasive reptile species that have wreaked havoc in the Everglades and across the state.
Burmese pythons, in particular, have been especially destructive to native wildlife.
“Breeding invasive species in Florida is like playing with matches in a tinder box,” said Julie Wraithmell, vice president and executive director of Audubon Florida.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted Thursday to move these animals to a prohibited list. That means they can only be brought to Florida for exhibition, such as a zoo, or at a research facility.
