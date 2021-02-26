WORLD
Prison outbreak in Haiti’s capital
CROIX-DES-BOUQUETS, Haiti — At least seven people were killed and one injured on Thursday after several inmates tried to escape from a prison in Haiti’s capital, witnesses said.
The incident occurred in northeast Port-au-Prince at the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison, which is known for a 2014 breakout in which more than 300 inmates escaped.
Residents in the area who declined to be identified out of concern for their safety told The Associated Press that they observed a group of heavily armed men start shooting at prison guards before the inmates began to flee.
AP journalists saw the bodies of at least seven men along streets near the prison. They had been shot. Their identities were not immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if they were inmates or who had killed them.
EU targets Venezuela envoy
BRUSSELS — The European Union retaliated against Venezuela on Thursday, declaring the head of the country’s delegation to the 27-nation bloc “persona non grata,” a day after the South American nation expelled the head of the EU’s mission there.
The EU’s Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa was given 72 hours to leave crisis-wracked Venezuela on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said she was declared persona non grata on orders from President Nicolás Maduro, after EU foreign ministers slapped sanctions on several local officials.
The tit-for-tat measure against Venezuela’s head of mission was proposed to EU member countries by the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.
NATION
Police: Man calls 911, says he shot naked man outside home
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A naked man knocking on doors at a South Florida apartment complex at midweek was shot by someone who then called 911 to turn himself in, police said.
The man was carrying a Bible and knocking on doors Wednesday at the Sunshine Garden Apartments when he was shot, Pembroke Pines police Major Al Xiques told the South Florida SunSentiniel.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. The newspaper reported that officers found the man bleeding and on the ground.
