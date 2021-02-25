WORLD
Mount Etna’s latest eruptions awe experts
ROME — Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, has awed even seasoned volcanologists in recent days with spectacular spurts of lava lighting up the Sicilian sky each night.
The latest eruption overnight petered out by around 0900 GMT Tuesday, according to Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology.
For over a week, Etna has been belching lava, ash and volcanic rocks on a regular basis. Residents of the town of Pedara said it appeared one day last week as if it were raining rocks as a thick blanket of ash covered the town.
Volcanologist Boris Behncke of the national institute’s Etna observation center has followed the latest paroxysms with awe. Writing on the institute’s website this week, he said that after “gifting us moments of suspense” over the previous nights, Etna finally erupted in a way “those of us who have worked in this for decades have rarely seen.”
Saudi Arabia says crown prince had ‘successful’ surgery
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underwent a “successful surgery” for appendicitis on Wednesday, the royal court said, and he left the hospital soon after the operation.
The 35-year-old prince had surgery at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in the morning, according to the royal court. The official statement described the operation as laparoscopic, meaning that no large incision was made.
NATION
One dead, two hurt in Oregon motel shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Monday at a motel in Roseburg, authorities said.
Court documents released Tuesday show Michael Benson, 36, was fatally shot while Spring Mack, 40, and Jessica Ashley, 44, were both injured, The News-Review reported.
A hospital spokesperson said Tuesday that Mack was in fair condition. Ashley was transferred to Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland with life-threatening injuries. Her condition was not available.
Devin McNamara, 33, was booked Monday into Douglas County Jail on suspicion of murder and two counts of assault. McNamara, of Roseburg, was being held on $750,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment for him.
