WORLD
N. Macedonia: Sought ex-secret police chief turns himself in
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia’s ex-secret police chief on Tuesday handed himself over to authorities who were seeking him on an international arrest warrant after he disappeared before an expected court verdict on his alleged involvement in a massive wiretapping scandal.
Sasho Mijalkov appeared at the prosecutor’s office and afterwards told reporters that he had not tried to evade authorities but was instead self-isolating after developing COVID-19 symptoms.
Along with 11 former government and police officials, Mijalkov is on trial over the 2016 scandal that toppled the country’s conservative VMRO-DPMNE party after a decade in government.
Israeli court delays Netanyahu corruption trial
JERUSALEM — The Jerusalem court overseeing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial has delayed the opening of the dramatic evidentiary stage until after March 23 elections.
The three-judge panel issued a statement late Monday saying the proceedings, which have been repeatedly delayed due to legal wrangling and Coronavirus restrictions, would begin on April 5 and take place three days a week.
Netanyahu had pushed to delay the witness stage of the trial until after the election, saying that allowing the testimonies before then would amount to “interference” in the political process. A number of former aides have agreed to testify against him as prosecution witnesses.
NATION
Florida man indicted, accused of trying to join terror group
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A former Florida resident accused of traveling to Turkey and attempting to join the Islamic State group was indicted Tuesday on a terrorism charge.
A federal grand jury in Gainesville formally charged Mohamed Fathy Suliman, 33, a US citizen, with attempting to provide material support for a designated foreign terrorist organization, according to court records. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
“Protecting national security is a top priority of this office,” Lawrence Keefe, the US attorney for the Northern District of Florida, said in a statement. “We are absolutely committed to deterring, disrupting and dismantling the plans of anyone who seeks to support a designated foreign terrorist organization.”
