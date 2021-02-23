WORLD
North Macedonia seeks missing ex-secret police chief
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia issued an international warrant late Monday for the country’s former secret police chief who disappeared before an expected court verdict on his alleged involvement in a massive wiretapping scandal.
Police searched several locations in capital Skopje on Sunday for Sasho Mijalkov who, along with 11 former government and police officials, is on trial over the 2016 scandal that toppled the country’s conservative VMRO-DPMNE party after a decade in government.
The Skopje Criminal Court had ordered house arrest for Mijalkov as a precautionary measure, ahead of the court verdict that’s due to be announced on Friday. However, he vanished from the address that he had given on Sunday.
Greece: Dozens arrested in clashes over campus security law
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police clashed with protesters and arrested 31 people in Greece’s second-largest city Monday during a demonstration against a new campus security law.
Protesters occupied the principal’s building at the University of Thessaloniki in northern Greece for several hours and the clashes broke out when police entered the building to remove them.
A total of 32 people who took part in the protest were fined $365 each for breaking the country’s lockdown rules.
NATION
Investigation continues in case of toddler found dead
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Police in Wyoming continued Monday to investigate the death of a two-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex.
Athian Rivera was found several hours after he was reported missing in Cheyenne around 1 p.m. Friday. Police said Monday they suspected foul play but haven’t said how the boy died.
Notes of condolence and dozens of stuffed animals were attached to a chain-link fence partially surrounding a dumpster at the apartment complex Monday. A fierce wind blew and few people were out in the area.
The Facebook account of Cheyenne resident Kassy Orona led with “RIP my perfect innocent son, Athian Emmanuel Rivera” and included several posts of mourning.
“I don’t know how I’ll ever get over this ... you’ll always be with me baby boy,” read one post by Orona’s account Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.