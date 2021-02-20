WORLD
Toronto’s lockdown extended until at least March 8
TORONTO — A lockdown and stay at home order is being extended in Canada’s largest city until at least March 8.
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Friday it was a difficult but necessary decision.
Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, asked the provincial government this week to extend the lockdown, saying she has never been more worried about the future because of new Coronavirus variants. Toronto Mayor John Tory supported the request and said he wants this to be the last lockdown.
The shutdown in Toronto began on Nov. 23 after a second novel Coronavirus wave hit the province.
Scientists say the UK variant found in Ontario spreads more easily and is likely more deadly, but so far existing vaccines appear to be effective against it.
Algeria frees imprisoned journalist, activists
ALGIERS, Algeria — Algerian authorities freed an imprisoned journalist and more than 30 other pro-democracy activists Friday, in a conciliatory gesture ahead of the second anniversary of their Hirak protest movement.
Chanting “Free and Democratic Algeria,” dozens of people gathered at the prison where journalist and activist Khaled Drareni had been held in Kolea, west of the capital Algiers. Standing behind a police cordon, they cheered his release.
Drareni was imprisoned for “inciting an unarmed gathering” and “endangering national unity,” charges linked to his coverage of the protest movement. His arrest drew criticism outside Algeria as a threat to press freedom.
NATION
Green Beret pleads not guilty in deadly attack
ROCKFORD, Ill. — An Army special forces sergeant pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges in the killing of three people and wounding of three others during a mass shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.
Duke Webb, of Shalimar, Florida, appeared in court via video from the jail in Winnebago County, Illinois, where he is being held without bond, the Rockford Register Star reported.
Webb, 37, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the Dec. 26 attack at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. Prosecutors say he killed 69-year-old Jerome Woodfork and 73-year-old Dennis Steinhoff, both of Rockford, and 65-year-old Thomas Furseth, of Machesney Park.
