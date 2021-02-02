WORLD
Haiti leader speaks of more power for diaspora
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haitian President Jovenel Moïse said Monday that proposed constitutional amendments would allow members of the country’s diaspora to run for the presidency and other high-ranking offices.
The announcement came during an online public address during which Moïse reiterated that he would not step down until February 2022 and urged Haitians to support the creation of a new constitution, which is due to be voted upon in April.
“It’s time to change it,” he said. “We can’t continue like this. The country is paralyzed.”
Moïse spoke on the first day of a two-day transportation strike that paralyzed parts of Haiti and forced the closure of banks, schools and businesses. Haiti also has been hit by ongoing, often violent protests in recent years against corruption and for better living conditions.
The proposed constitutional changes are expected to be made public this week as opposition leaders step up their demands that Moïse relinquish power on Sunday, arguing that his five-year term began when that of former President Michel Martelly expired in February 2016.
Erdogan: Turkey needs new constitution
ANKARA, Turkey — In an unexpected comment Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke of the need to draft a new and “civilian” constitution for Turkey.
During a televised speech following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan recalled that the country’s last two constitutions — enacted in 1961 and 1982 — were drafted following military coups, and contained “indelible” traces of the “military tutelage.”
Erdogan said the new constitution should be a “civilian” one, but didn’t elaborate.
NATION
Couple slain after snow disposal argument
PLAINS, Pa. — A northeastern Pennsylvania shooting stemming from an argument between neighbors over snow disposal during Monday’s storm left two people dead, and the suspect was later found dead at his home, authorities said.
Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said a husband and wife were shot to death in the street outside their Plains Township home just before 9 a.m. Monday. The suspect was found dead in his home of a self-inflicted wound. The county coroner pronounced all three dead just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Salavantis said the preliminary investigation indicates that there was an ongoing dispute but “this morning, the dispute was exacerbated by a disagreement over snow disposal.
