WORLD
Nicaragua creates Ministry of Extraterrestrial Space Affairs
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua has created a new National Ministry for Extraterrestrial Space Affairs, The Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, which is drawing amused reactions on social media in a nation that has been struggling since anti-government protests three years ago.
The agency was approved by 76 legislators Wednesday in the country’s congress, which is dominated by President Daniel Ortega’s Sandinista Party. Fifteen opposition legislators abstained.
In a country that has a hard time supplying its people with food, fuel and Coronavirus vaccines, it is not clear exactly what the ministry is supposed to do.
Algerian president dissolves parliament
ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria’s president announced Thursday he would reshuffle the government and dissolve parliament to pave the way for new elections, and ordered amnesty for 32 protesters whose pro-democracy movement pushed out his predecessor two years ago.
Dozens of other protesters remain jailed, and activists continue to demand deeper change to Algeria’s secretive, military-controlled leadership structure.
In a speech on national television Thursday night, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that within 48 hours he would replace government ministers “who didn’t live up to their responsibilities,” without specifying whom.
NATION
Florida man who flew massive Confederate flag found dead
TAMPA, Fla. — A man who bragged of tricking local Florida officials into letting him fly a massive Confederate flag at the corners of two busy interstates has died, authorities said.
Police said officers found 73-year-old Marion Lambert dead on his small farm in Tampa on Wednesday. WFLA first reported the news. Officials said foul play is not suspected.
Family and friends started an online fundraiser for funeral expenses and for the future of the farm, which was a popular stop for fresh honey, eggs and milk in the city.
In 2017, Lambert told The Associated Press during an interview that he tricked the county several years ago, when he bought a sliver of land near Interstates 4 and 75.
Lambert and others raised $250,000 in donations and labor to erect granite slabs engraved with soldiers’ names.
