WORLD
Sudan summons home envoy to Ethiopia
CAIRO — Sudan has summoned its envoy to Ethiopia home for consultations amid a growing border dispute that has seen military buildup along the two countries’ border in recent weeks, an official said Wednesday.
On Sunday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said Ethiopian troops had crossed into Sudan and warned about “grave repercussions” on the region’s security and stability.
The border dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia has escalated in recent months after Sudan deployed troops to territories it says are occupied by Ethiopian farmers and militias. Since December, over a dozen Sudanese, including troops, were killed in cross-border attacks by Ethiopian forces in Sudan’s al-Qadarif province, according to Sudanese authorities.
Sicilian village cleans up after
Mt. Etna eruption
PEDARA, Sicily — Residents and municipal teams worked Wednesday to clean up a Sicilian village near Mount Etna after Europe’s most active volcano spewed lava, ashes and volcanic stones.
The eruption, which featured spectacular displays of gushing lava, forced the temporary closure of Sicily’s Catania Airport, a frequent occurrence when Etna is in an active phase.
As Tuesday’s volcanic activity was largely expected, areas surrounding the crater were secured and there were no reported injuries or deaths. But nearby residents said the eruption was unusual in that big chunks of volcanic stones carpeted the area, not just ash.
NATION
Crystal methlab found in NYC apartment
NEW YORK — A New York City apartment was used to cook crystal meth on a scale usually only seen in non-urban settings, authorities said Wednesday
The Drug Enforcement Administration and local prosecutors announced they had dismantled the illicit lab and seized 22 pounds of meth. The supply included about 2 pounds that had been converted into the crystalized version that users can smoke, they said.
The lab — located in a six-story residential building in the Bronx across the street from a grade school — was using chemicals that can emit toxic fumes, cause fires and even explode if mishandled, they said.
Ray Donovan, head of the DEA’s New York office, called it further evidence that Mexican drug cartels are getting more aggressive about trafficking meth.
