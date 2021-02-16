WORLD
Iraq officials: Rockets strike outside airport near US base
BAGHDAD — Rockets struck outside Irbil international airport near where US forces are based in northern Iraq on Monday, wounding at least two civilians and sparking fears of new hostilities, Iraqi security officials said.
Three rockets hit areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting US troops, the three security officials said. No one immediately claimed responsibility.
At least two civilians were wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property, the security officials said, without providing more details.
New prime minister named in Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — Congo’s president has appointed a new prime minister, further strengthening his control of the government over which his predecessor used to hold considerable influence
President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the 43-year-old Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge to be the new prime minister on Monday. Lukonde had been head of the state mining company.
Lukonde succeeds Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, who resigned on Jan. 28 after a no-confidence vote in the parliament.
NATION
Snow storm slams Texas
AUSTIN — A frigid blast of winter weather across the US plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power to more than 2 million people and shut down grocery stores and dangerously snowy roads.
The worsening conditions halted the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine shipments and left some Texas providers scrambling to find takers for doses expiring within hours.
Temperatures nosedived into the single-digits as far south as San Antonio, and homes that had already been without electricity for hours had no certainty about when the lights and heat would come back on, as the state’s overwhelmed power grid throttled into rotating blackouts that are typically only seen in 100-degree Fahrenheit summers.
The storm was part of a massive system that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southern Plains and was spreading across the Ohio Valley and to the Northeast. The Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities across 14 states, called for rolling outages because the supply of reserve energy had been exhausted.
35 Montana bison moved to South Dakota
BILLINGS, Mont. — Thirty-five bison have been moved from Montana to their new home on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota as part of an effort to expand the herd.
The bison were a gift from the American Prairie Reserve in north-central Montana. The Billings Gazette reported that the Rosebud Sioux Tribe’s goal is to expand the herd near Mission, South Dakota, to 1,500 bison spread across 28000 acres, which would make it the largest tribal-managed bison herd in the US.
