WORLD
France recommends one-shot vaccine
PARIS — France’s highest health authority recommended Friday that people who have had COVID-19 receive only one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus.
The High Authority of Health, or HAS, said that since recovered individuals had developed an immunity response akin to a vaccine, a single shot is probably sufficient.
If applied, the decision is expected to speed up the pace of France’s vaccination drive. All three of the vaccines authorized for use in the European Union — made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca — were developed to be administered in two doses delivered a few weeks apart.
In trial studies, a two-shot dosing schedule was shown to be the only way to increase immunity against the virus to near-full level.
Policeman gets suspended jail term over migrant child death
BRUSSELS — A Belgian court handed a one-year suspended prison sentence to a police officer on Friday over the shooting death of a two-year-old toddler who was in a van during a high-speed chase of suspected migrant smugglers.
The court in the southern Belgian city of Mons ruled that the police officer’s version of an accidental shooting was credible but also found that he had a share of responsibility for the child’s death.
According to local media, the van’s driver was sentenced to four years in prison while another alleged smuggler was acquitted. The smugglers were trying to reach Britain during the pursuit.
NATION
Court rules against Arkansas’ Israel boycott pledge law
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that Arkansas’ law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel is unconstitutional.
A three-judge panel of the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge’s 2019 decision that dismissed the lawsuit by the Arkansas Times challenging the requirement. The newspaper had asked the judge to block the law, which requires contractors with the state to reduce their fees by 20% if they don’t sign the pledge.
The court said the law is written so broadly that it would also apply to vendors that support or promote a boycott.
