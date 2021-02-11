WORLD
Greece: Protest gets heated
ATHENS, Greece — Student protesters hurled bottles, rocks, and gasoline bombs at police in central Athens Wednesday during nationwide demonstrations against an education bill that would allow police to patrol university campuses.
In the capital, riot police used tear gas and detained two protesters after clashes broke out outside parliament. Protests also turned violent in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki.
The center-right government says it wants to establish a campus police force to stop university grounds from being used for illegal activities such as selling counterfeit goods or organizing violent protests.
“It’s time to stop what has been going on for decades, and once and for all end this atmosphere of fear, intimidation and lawlessness in universities,” Education Minister Niki Kerameus said during the debate on the bill that includes other higher education reforms.
Left-wing opposition parties and education unions are supporting demonstrations against the legislation, accusing the government of taking advantage of the country’s virus lockdown to impose oppressive police measures.
NATION
Miami man pleads guilty to using Covid loan for Lamborghini
A South Florida man has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $3.9 million in federal LA loans and using some of the money to buy a Lamborghini Huracan.
David Hines, of Miami, rubbed his forehead in apparent shame as he pleaded guilty to federal charges including bank fraud at a hearing Wednesday held via video-conference because of COVID-19 restrictions. He will be sentenced in April.
As part of the plea, Hines acknowledged receiving $3.9 million in federal government loans on behalf of different companies he managed, fraudulently claiming they would be used to pay employees impacted by the pandemic.
Unmuted lawmaker calls colleague vulgar name during hearing
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire state senator unaware he was unmuted during a remote hearing Wednesday called a female colleague a vulgar name, then apologized.
Sen. Sharon Carson, a Republican from Londonderry, was leading the meeting of the Executive Departments and Administration Committee when she briefly paused the committee’s work.
“I’m sorry, my daughter is currently hospitalized and her doctor is on the phone. I’m going to put the committee in recess for 10 minutes,” she said, according to video posted by WMUR-TV.
“Nobody else can do anything. Right,” said Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield, followed by the vulgarity.
As the meeting adjourned later, Reagan said, “Apologies for my recorded outburst previously.”
Carson, who thanked Reagan for the apology, did not respond to a request for further comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.