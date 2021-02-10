WORLD
Officials: IS militants kill six Bedouins in Egypt’s Sinai
EL-ARISH, Egypt — Islamic State group militants killed at least six Bedouins on Tuesday in an ambush over their alleged collaboration with the Egyptian military in the restive part of the country’s Sinai Peninsula, security officials said.
The ambush took place in the mountainous Maghara area in central Sinai when militants from a local IS affiliate established a fake checkpoint and opened fire on two vehicles carrying Bedouins, the officials said. They said a seventh Bedouin was missing following the attack.
Egypt has been battling militants in the northern part of Sinai Peninsula for years. Violence and instability there intensified after the 2013 military ouster of Mohammed Morsi, an elected but divisive Islamist president amid nationwide protests against his brief rule. The militants carried out numerous attacks, mainly targeting security forces, minority Christians and those who they accuse of collaborating with the military and police.
NATION
Texas death row inmate dies after COVID diagnosis
HOUSTON — A Texas death row inmate who raped and strangled a 77-year-old woman at her Houston home nearly 27 years ago has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, his attorney said Tuesday.
Jorge Villanueva, 66, had been receiving treatment for liver cancer when he recently tested positive for the coronavirus, said Jeremy Schepers, one of his lawyers.
Villanueva died Saturday afternoon at Hospital Galveston, a medical facility run by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said agency spokesman Jeremy Desel.
His death is under investigation and an autopsy is being performed, Desel said.
Driver survives 70-foot plunge
MILWAUKEE — A driver survived when his pickup truck plunged about 70 feet off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin.
A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera captured the Milwaukee-area crash. The video shows the pickup hitting snow on the right shoulder before flipping over the barrier wall and plummeting to Interstate 94 below as cars pass by.
When deputies arrived, they found the pickup upright in the right shoulder of the westbound I-94 lanes, the sheriff’s office said. Two people were already trying to help the driver, who was conscious and breathing.
The man was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, sheriff’s officials said.
