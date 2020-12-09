WORLD
Life goes on at Mexico City’s main market
MEXICO CITY — As the Coronavirus slams Mexico City, it was business as usual Tuesday at the city’s central wholesale food market — the scene of one of the capital’s biggest outbreaks in the spring.
The city has recorded nearly 21,000 deaths related to COVID-19 so far and 75% of its hospital beds are full, but some people strolled around the Central de Abasto produce market without masks. And those wearing masks often had them pulled down below their noses.
The approximately square-mile compound of warehouses, loading bays, wholesale outlets and parking lots is the main depot for getting fruit, vegetables and other produce to about 20 million consumers in the metropolitan area.
Netanyahu rival bolts party
JERUSALEM — Gideon Saar, the leading rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inside the ruling Likud party, announced on Tuesday that he was breaking away to form a new political party ahead of elections expected early next year.
In a statement broadcast on national television, Saar said that Netanyahu had bungled the management of the health and economic crises stemming from the Coronavirus pandemic and had turned the Likud into a tool for personal survival at a time when he is on trial for corruption charges.
Saar said that he could not serve under Netanyahu any longer and would seek the prime minister’s post himself as the head of a new party.
A former aide and senior Cabinet minister under Netanyahu, Saar was long considered a rising star in Likud. He held the senior posts of education minister and interior minister under Netanyahu and finished first in party primaries.
NATION
FireEye claims hacking by nation state
MILPITAS, Calif. — Prominent cybersecurity firm FireEye said Tuesday it was hacked by what it believes was a national government.
The attacker targeted and stole assessment tools that FireEye uses to test its customers’ security and which mimic the methods used by hackers, the company said.
“I’ve concluded we are witnessing an attack by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities,” FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia said in a statement.
The company didn’t identify who it thought was responsible. The stolen “Red Team” tools could be dangerous in the wrong hands, though FireEye said there’s no indication they have been used. The company said it has developed countermeasures to protect its customers and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.