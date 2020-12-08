WORLD
UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels
BRUSSELS — More than four years after helping set Britain’s course out of the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is headed to EU headquarters to try to finish the job.
With less than a month until the U.K.’s economic rupture with the European Union and talks on a new trade deal at a standstill on three crucial issues, Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed Monday to meet in person “in the coming days” to see whether they can find common ground.
Belarus: Retirees protest
KYIV, Ukraine — Several hundred retirees took to the streets of the Belarusian capital Monday to demand the ouster of President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’ authoritarian leader who won his sixth term in office in a widely disputed election. Mass protests erupted in Belarus, an ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million, after official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a landslide victory over his popular opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She and her supporters refused to recognize the result, saying the vote was riddled with fraud.
NATION
Alabama sheriff ‘thugshots’ post
MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff’s department has removed a photo of a Christmas tree adorned with what they called “thugshots” of people who have been arrested after criticism that it was demeaning and cruel.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Department deleted the photo from its Facebook page on Saturday, AL.com reported. The post showed a doctored image of a Christmas tree decorated with photos of people arrested or wanted for crimes.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Myles said the post was part of a series of “thug Thursday” messages that highlight photos of people who are wanted for various crimes. The campaign will now be rebranded “Warrant Wednesday,” she told AL.com on Monday.
Confederate statue removed
LEXINGTON, Va. — The Virginia Military Institute removed a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson on Monday, a project initiated this fall after allegations of systemic racism roiled the public college.
The statue was given to VMI in 1912 by its sculptor, Sir Moses Ezekiel, VMI’s first Jewish cadet and a veteran of the Battle of New Market, VMI said in a news release. Its removal and relocation to the Virginia Museum of the Civil War and New Market Battlefield State Historical Park will cost $209,000, funds to be paid out of VMI’s facility maintenance and operations account.
