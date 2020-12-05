WORLD
Puerto Rico seeks to arrest US tourist
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A judge on Friday ordered the arrest of a tourist from the US mainland who is accused of attacking a National Guard trooper at Puerto Rico’s airport after refusing to wear a face mask as required under pandemic restrictions.
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Adrien Williams. He faces charges including assault in the Nov. 28 incident caught on video that went viral.
Brenda Quijano, a spokeswoman for Puerto Rico’s Department of Justice, told The Associated Press that Williams lives in Lake Elsinore, California, but was born in South Carolina. His current whereabouts were not known.
The incident angered many Puerto Ricans who have repeatedly complained about tourists refusing to wear face masks as the US territory faces a record number of Coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths, burdening an already fragile health system.
Palestinians: West Bank teen wounded by Israeli gunfire dies
RAMALLAH, West Bank — A 13-year-old Palestinian died on Friday after being shot by Israeli troops during clashes with a stone-throwing crowd in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency reported.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Ali Abu Alia was hit in the stomach and died later at a hospital. The Wafa news agency showed a photograph of the teen being carried away following the clashes in the village of Almugayer, northeast of the city of Ramallah.
The Israeli military said “dozens of rioters” hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers and border police, who responded with “riot dispersal means.” It denied that its forces used live ammunition.
NATION
Sheriff’s Christmas tree ‘thugshots’ rub some the wrong way
MOBILE, Ala. — Officials from an Alabama sheriff’s department are being criticized for displaying a photo of a Christmas tree adorned with what they called “thugshots” of people who have been arrested.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office used its Facebook page to post a doctored image of a Christmas tree decorated with photos of people arrested or wanted for crimes.
“We have decorated our Tree with THUGSHOTS to show how many Thugs we have taken off the streets of Mobile this year! We could not have done it without our faithful followers!” said the message posted Thursday.
More than 7,900 people commented on the post.
While some commenters were supportive, many were critical of what they saw as demeaning and cruel treatment by the sheriff’s department.
