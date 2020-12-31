WORLD
Honduras investigates murders
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Honduran authorities said Wednesday they are investigating the murders of two activists and Indigenous leaders killed in separate incidents over the weekend.
Félix Vásquez, a longtime environmental activist from the Lenca indigenous group, was shot by masked men in front of relatives Saturday in his home in Santiago de Puringla.
On Sunday, Jose Adán Medina was found shot to death in a remote location in the community of El Volcan, also in western Honduras. Medina was a member of the Tolupan Indigenous group.
Yuri Mora, spokesman for the Honduras prosecutor’s office, said that the office on ethnic groups and cultural patrimony was investigating Vásquez’s murder. He said investigators had executed searches and were about to call people in to make statements, but no arrests had been made. Honduras’ National Human Rights Commission condemned both killings and said it would investigate. It confirmed that Vásquez had reported threats and harassment. The commission had requested protective measures for Vásquez in January 2020, but they were never carried out.
Hindu temple demolished in Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A mob led by members of Pakistan’s radical Islamist party demolished a Hindu temple Wednesday after setting it on fire in a deeply conservative northwestern town, a senior police official said.
The incident in the town of Karak drew condemnation from human rights activists and Pakistan’s minister for human rights, Shireen Mazari. Mazari took to Twitter to condemn the burning of the temple and urged law enforcement officials to ensure the arrest of those involved.
District police chief Irfan Ullah said police detained several people over their involvement in the attack on the temple.
Witnesses said the mob, led by activists and local leaders of the radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, attacked the temple after local Hindus received permission from authorities to renovate it.
NATION
Professor sues Mississippi auditor
JACKSON, Miss. — A tenured professor at the University of Mississippi filed a lawsuit Wednesday saying that state auditor defamed him by saying the professor should be fired for participating in a two-day “scholar strike.”
Sociology professor James Thomas said the Sept. 8-9 event was part of a national effort to draw attention to racism and injustice. Auditor Shad White has accused Thomas of violating state law by taking part in a work stoppage.
