WORLD
Russian military says troops were wounded in Syria
MOSCOW — The Russian military said three of its troops were wounded Tuesday in an attack by militants in northwestern Syria.
Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the chief of the Russian military’s Reconciliation Center in Syria, said that militants in the province of Idlib fired an anti-tank missile at a Russian armored personnel carrier, wounding three military police officers.
Russia and Turkey, which have backed opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, negotiated a cease-fire deal for Idlib that envisaged joint patrols and established observation posts to monitor the truce, which has been frequently violated.
Woman given 22 years for inciting 2018 mob
MEXICO CITY — A woman in central Mexico has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting the 2018 mob killing of two men, prosecutors said.
Convictions for such mob crimes are rare in Mexico because individual roles are often hard to establish. But in this case prosecutors in central Puebla state had an unusual piece of evidence, according to Monday’s announcement.
The woman, identified under Mexican law only by her first name, Agustina, apparently collected money to hire a vehicle with a loudspeaker to go around the village of Acatlan and urge people to come and help kill the men.
NATION
Winter storm could bring inches of snow
DES MOINES, Iowa — A strong winter storm began making its way across the Upper Midwest Tuesday, creating treacherous travel conditions and spurring warnings urging people to stay off the roads.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.
