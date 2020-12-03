WORLD
Pakistan’s former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali dies
ISLAMABAD — Zafarullah Khan Jamali, a veteran Pakistani politician who served as the country’s prime minister from 2002 to 2004 died on Wednesday at a hospital in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, days after he suffered a heart attack at the age of 76.
Jamali served as prime minister during the tenure of ex-dictator Pervez Musharraf. He resigned over differences on several political issues with Musharraf, who is currently living in self-imposed exiled in Dubai.
Musharraf was forced to resign in 2008 when politicians backing him lost parliamentary elections.
UN agency removes cannabis from strictest drug category
BERLIN — The UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted Wednesday to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from a category of the world’s most dangerous drugs, which could impact the global medical marijuana industry.
The Vienna-based UN agency said in a statement that it had voted 27-25, with one abstention, to follow the World Health Organization’s recommendation to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from Schedule IV of the 1961 Convention on Narcotic Drugs, where it was listed with heroin and several other opioids.
The agency voted to leave cannabis and cannabis resin on the list of Schedule I drugs, which also include cocaine, Fentanyl, morphine, Methadone, opium and oxycodone, the opiate painkiller sold as OxyContin,
NATION
Judge says no to digging up remains of President Harding
MARION, Ohio — US President Warren G. Harding’s remains will stay right where they have lain since 1927 after a judge rejected a request to exhume them.
The grandson of the nation’s 29th president and his lover, Nan Britton, went to court in an effort to get the Republican’s remains dug up from his presidential memorial in Marion, the Ohio city near where Harding was born in 1865.
James Blaesing said he was seeking Harding’s disinterment as a way “to establish with scientific certainty” that he is Harding’s blood relation.
A branch of the Harding family pushed back against the suit filed in May because they already don’t dispute Blaesing’s ancestry.
They said they already have accepted as fact DNA evidence that Blaesing’s mother, Elizabeth Ann Blaesing, was the daughter of Harding and Britton and that she is set to be acknowledged in the museum.
