WORLD
Rights groups decry journalist’s arrest
JOHANNESBURG — Media rights groups are protesting the Ethiopian government’s arrest of journalists, saying it indicates the erosion of press freedom in the country.
Kumerra Gemechu, a video journalist for the Reuters news agency, was arrested on Dec. 24 at his home in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, and is being detained for 14 days for police investigations, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
With Kumerra’s arrest, eight journalists have been jailed in Ethiopia this year. Authorities in Cameroon also have jailed eight reporters, and Eritrea has imprisoned 16 journalists, according to Quintal.
Explosive kills French soldiers
PARIS — The French presidency said three French soldiers were killed Monday in Mali when an improvised explosive device hit their armored vehicle.
The soldiers were participating in a military operation in the Hombori area of Mali’s central Mopti province, part of a larger mission aiming at fighting Islamist extremists in Africa’s Sahel region, the French presidency said in a statement.
NATION
Judge rejects Maxwell’s bail bid
NEW YORK — A judge on Monday rejected a $28.5 million proposed bail package for Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, saying her incarceration is necessary to ensure she faces trial on charges she recruited teenage girls for the late financier to sexually abuse.
US District Judge Alison J. Nathan rejected the proposed bail for Ghislaine Maxwell in an order. But she did not immediately release an opinion explaining her reasoning, in order to allow defense lawyers and prosecutors to propose redactions.
Confrontation involving Black teen under investigation
NEW YORK — A confrontation in which a man said a woman tackled his 14-year-old Black son in a New York City hotel lobby as she falsely accused the teen of stealing her phone is under investigation, city prosecutors said Monday.
Keyon Harrold, a prominent jazz trumpeter, posted a widely viewed video of the confrontation Saturday at the Arlo Hotel. He said the unidentified woman scratched him and tackled and grabbed his son, Keyon Harrold Jr., at the lower Manhattan hotel where the pair were staying.
